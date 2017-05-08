Pa. boy, 8, found dead, prompting police probe

It is believed the boy died sometime between midnight and 9:49 a.m. Tuesday, when he was apparently found by family members in Punxsutawney, Pa.( It is believed an 8-year-old boy found dead Tuesday morning in Punxsutawney, Pa., died sometime during the night. But the youngster's sudden and unexplained death has Pennsylvania State Police conducting a full investigation, according to WJAC and WTAJ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.