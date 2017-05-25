More
A boy in Mahaffey had to be taken to the hospital after he was shot by another child with a pellet gun. The two children were playing with pellet guns around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when one of the guns accidentally discharged, striking the unnamed Mahaffey boy in the right armpit.
