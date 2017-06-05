Lawrence Twp. names trooper to police chief post
Lawrence Township's Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of Douglas J. Clark of Clearfield as its new chief of police at its meeting last night. Clark is currently a lieutenant with the Pennsylvania State Police where he has been employed for the past 25.5 years.
