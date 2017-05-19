GANT Police Blotter
State police reported a fleeing and eluding incident that occurred May 12. Troopers observed an orange all-terrain vehicle traveling north on Route 53 and attempted a traffic stop. However, the operator failed to stop and a pursuit ensued for approximately three miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trooper Bradley Wilson to Receive PSP Purple He... (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Police
|6
|Places to work
|May 9
|MsObvious
|3
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Apr 19
|Groundhog Guss
|5
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar '17
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar '17
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar '17
|username
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC