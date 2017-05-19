GANT Police Blotter

State police reported a fleeing and eluding incident that occurred May 12. Troopers observed an orange all-terrain vehicle traveling north on Route 53 and attempted a traffic stop. However, the operator failed to stop and a pursuit ensued for approximately three miles.

