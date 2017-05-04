GANT Police Blotter
On April 30, a glass seam bag containing an unknown substance was found at the intersection of North 12th and Clay streets. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to work
|Apr 29
|Venus
|1
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Apr 19
|Groundhog Guss
|5
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar '17
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar '17
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar '17
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC