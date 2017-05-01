Bell Twp. fire destroys vehicle, spre...

Bell Twp. fire destroys vehicle, spreads to garage

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Spirit

All three companies of the Punxsutawney Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that endangered a structure at 440 Ridge Rd., Bell Township, at 7:28 a.m. Monday morning. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters from Central, Elk Run and Lindsey fire companies found that a vehicle had caught the garage on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Places to work Sat Venus 1
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house Apr 19 Groundhog Guss 5
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Apr 5 Bincat 24
Post Office Mar '17 Bincat 3
Looking for wheelchair cheap Mar '17 Help 1
Punxsy Tennis court problem! Mar '17 username 1
Looking for info. Feb '17 Tracker 3
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC