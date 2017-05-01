Bell Twp. fire destroys vehicle, spreads to garage
All three companies of the Punxsutawney Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that endangered a structure at 440 Ridge Rd., Bell Township, at 7:28 a.m. Monday morning. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters from Central, Elk Run and Lindsey fire companies found that a vehicle had caught the garage on fire.
