Week of Giving wrap-up proves successful

The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundations held its wrap-up celebration for the Week of Giving, which was put on in cooperation with Bridge Builders Community Foundation, at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library on Tuesday. Members of the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation are pictured holding a giant check from the Bridge Builders Community Foundations in the amount of $12,180.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.