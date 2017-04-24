Week of Giving wrap-up proves successful
The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundations held its wrap-up celebration for the Week of Giving, which was put on in cooperation with Bridge Builders Community Foundation, at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library on Tuesday. Members of the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation are pictured holding a giant check from the Bridge Builders Community Foundations in the amount of $12,180.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Apr 19
|Groundhog Guss
|5
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar 29
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar 28
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar 26
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC