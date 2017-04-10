Special Weather Statement issued April 16 at 5:08PM EDT expiring...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Apr 11
|MsObvious
|3
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar 29
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar 28
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar 26
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC