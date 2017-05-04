Police logs 4-21

Police logs 4-21

Thursday Apr 20

Police were asked to check on the welfare of a person on Flegal Road; police were unable to find the person. Police were dispatched to a hit and run that occurred in the 400 block of West Long Avenue.

