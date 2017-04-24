Pitcher perfect

Kylee Lingenfelter threw a perfect game while striking out 18, and Madison Stonbraker ripped an RBI walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to propel Punxsy to a 1-0 victory over Hollidaysburg on Wednesday afternoon in Punxsutawney. In other action, the baseball team came up short in a 6-5, nine-inning loss at the hand of Hollidaysburg.

