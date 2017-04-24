PCS students get creative with animal lesson
The students in Mrs. Dilts' third-grade class at Punxsutawney Christian School have been busy researching for their animal reports. As part of their research report, they were required to create their animal and present it to the class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Apr 19
|Groundhog Guss
|5
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar 29
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar 28
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar '17
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC