One Life Church hosting Community Goo...

One Life Church hosting Community Good Friday Service

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Spirit

As Easter quickly approaches, many people have been planning for Easter Sunday services in the Punxsutawney area and to start the weekend of activities on Good Friday. This Friday, the Punxsutawney Ministerium will be holding its annual Community Good Friday service at noon at One Life Church, 500 Pine St., Punxsutawney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Apr 5 Bincat 24
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house Apr 5 Bincat 2
Post Office Mar 29 Bincat 3
Looking for wheelchair cheap Mar 28 Help 1
Punxsy Tennis court problem! Mar 26 username 1
Looking for info. Feb '17 Tracker 3
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan '17 ShadowMan 54
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,541 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC