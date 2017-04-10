One Life Church hosting Community Good Friday Service
As Easter quickly approaches, many people have been planning for Easter Sunday services in the Punxsutawney area and to start the weekend of activities on Good Friday. This Friday, the Punxsutawney Ministerium will be holding its annual Community Good Friday service at noon at One Life Church, 500 Pine St., Punxsutawney.
