Northern Cambria cyclist identified in Burnside pedestrian crash
Terry L. Mason, 24, of Northern Cambria was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident on Tuesday in Burnside Borough, near the Burnside Township line. Punxsutawney-based State Police reported Mason was riding a bicycle northbound on U.S. Route 219/Main Street when he was struck by a 2017 T800 tractor trailer operated by Troy E. Rothrock, 44, of Lewistown.
