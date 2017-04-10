More

More

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WDSN-FM Du Bois

Several thefts are being reported throughout Jefferson County, most of them close to Punxsutawney. The thefts include multiple guns stolen from a hunting camp in Oliver Township, a TV and other items taken from the Punxsutawney Walmart, and a wheels and other car items stolen from a man in Ringgold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house Apr 11 MsObvious 3
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Apr 5 Bincat 24
Post Office Mar 29 Bincat 3
Looking for wheelchair cheap Mar 28 Help 1
Punxsy Tennis court problem! Mar 26 username 1
Looking for info. Feb '17 Tracker 3
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan '17 ShadowMan 54
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC