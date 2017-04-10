More
Several thefts are being reported throughout Jefferson County, most of them close to Punxsutawney. The thefts include multiple guns stolen from a hunting camp in Oliver Township, a TV and other items taken from the Punxsutawney Walmart, and a wheels and other car items stolen from a man in Ringgold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Apr 11
|MsObvious
|3
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar 29
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar 28
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar 26
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC