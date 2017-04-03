A Brookville man is making his way through the court system after being accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in November. 44-year-old Christopher Larson is facing felony charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, plus misdemeanors of indecent assault without consent, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

