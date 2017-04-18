Mayor welcomes visitors with day in their honor

Prior to the start of Van Dyke & Company's spring showcase on Friday night, Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander greeted the Sisters of St. Joseph and proclaimed Friday as Mount Gallitzin Academy Day and Sisters of St. Joseph Day in Punxsutawney. Joan Van Dyke, a former student of Mount Gallitzin Academy, invited the sisters to attend the showcase, which featured "Lace, Ecole de Vie," a ballet that was written by Van Dyke and composed by Dr. Stanley Chepaitis as a tribute to the sisters for their unwavering dedication to their students and for serving as role models for women.

