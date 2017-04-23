Man Steals Auxiliary Police Jacket, Posts On Campus Story
Someone stole a jacket from a Penn State Auxiliary Police officer at yesterday's Blue-White Game, according to Nathan Pearlman on Facebook. While this alone is questionable, photos of the alleged thief were then posted on the Snapchat 'Weekend at College' Penn State story with the caption "Steals police jacket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Apr 19
|Groundhog Guss
|5
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar 29
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar 28
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar 26
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC