Man Steals Auxiliary Police Jacket, P...

Man Steals Auxiliary Police Jacket, Posts On Campus Story

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Onward State

Someone stole a jacket from a Penn State Auxiliary Police officer at yesterday's Blue-White Game, according to Nathan Pearlman on Facebook. While this alone is questionable, photos of the alleged thief were then posted on the Snapchat 'Weekend at College' Penn State story with the caption "Steals police jacket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house Apr 19 Groundhog Guss 5
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Apr 5 Bincat 24
Post Office Mar 29 Bincat 3
Looking for wheelchair cheap Mar 28 Help 1
Punxsy Tennis court problem! Mar 26 username 1
Looking for info. Feb '17 Tracker 3
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan '17 ShadowMan 54
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC