Judge Cherry presides over session of motions court
Chad R. Doverspike, 42, 337 Cemetery Road, Punxsutawney, was found in contempt of court for violation of his protection from abuse order. He received a $300 fine and ordered to serve 90 days in Clearfield County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|13 hr
|Groundhog Guss
|5
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar 29
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar 28
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar 26
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
