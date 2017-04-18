Judge Cherry presides over session of...

Judge Cherry presides over session of motions court

Tuesday Apr 11

Chad R. Doverspike, 42, 337 Cemetery Road, Punxsutawney, was found in contempt of court for violation of his protection from abuse order. He received a $300 fine and ordered to serve 90 days in Clearfield County Jail.

