In memory of late daughter, Burkett family makes contribution to PAH Rehab Department
In October 2016, the family of the late Cheyanne Burkett presented the Cheyanne Burkett Memorial Scholarship Fund $5,000 check to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital Rehabilitation Department. Since then, the waiting room has been remodeled and is a lasting memorial of Cheyanne, who dreamed of being a physical therapist.
