'Groundhog Day' draws in Punxsutawney Phil's inner circle 0:0

Over 100 people from Punxsutawney, PA descended on New York Saturday night to take in a performance of "Groundhog Day," the new Broadway musical about their famous annual celebration. Decked out in top hats and tuxedos at the August Wilson Theatre were 14 members of the Groundhog Club's Inner Circle - the elite group tasked with interpreting the furry fellow's reaction to his shadow.

