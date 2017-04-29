'Groundhog Day' draws in Punxsutawney Phil's inner circle 0:0
Over 100 people from Punxsutawney, PA descended on New York Saturday night to take in a performance of "Groundhog Day," the new Broadway musical about their famous annual celebration. Decked out in top hats and tuxedos at the August Wilson Theatre were 14 members of the Groundhog Club's Inner Circle - the elite group tasked with interpreting the furry fellow's reaction to his shadow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to work
|2 hr
|Venus
|1
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Apr 19
|Groundhog Guss
|5
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar '17
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar '17
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar '17
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC