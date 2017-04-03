GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Saturday on Old Stone Road in Karthaus Township. During the incident, someone allegedly attempted to break into the victim's garage by breaking the lock mechanism on the door.
