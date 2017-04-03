GANT Weekend Police Blotter

GANT Weekend Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Saturday on Old Stone Road in Karthaus Township. During the incident, someone allegedly attempted to break into the victim's garage by breaking the lock mechanism on the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Office Mar 29 Bincat 3
Looking for wheelchair cheap Mar 28 Help 1
Punxsy Tennis court problem! Mar 26 username 1
Looking for info. Feb '17 Tracker 3
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Feb '17 Aaron Hendricks 23
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan '17 ShadowMan 54
Tres Amigos closed Jan '17 howardsmom 1
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC