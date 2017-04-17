First Listen: Groundhog Day The Musical

The original Broadway cast recording of Groundhog Day The Musical comes out April 21. Joan Marcus/Courtesy of the artist hide caption The 1993 film Groundhog Day made Ryerson, played by Stephen Tobolowsky , only one of many annoyances that crossed the path of Phil Connors, a dyspeptic weatherman forced to live the same day over and over. Specifically, Phil lives and relives Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Penn., home of the famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil .

