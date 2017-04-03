Curtain to Go Up on 2017 Variety Show

Curtain to Go Up on 2017 Variety Show

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Spirit

They say "Variety is the Spice of Life," and that is a well-established fact this time of year, as the curtain is about to go up for the Punxsutawney Area High School's 65th annual Variety Show. The directors for this year's show are Alex Eberhart and Laura Kellar, who said they've been working on the annual program since January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punxsutawney Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house 13 hr MsObvious 1
Post Office Mar 29 Bincat 3
Looking for wheelchair cheap Mar 28 Help 1
Punxsy Tennis court problem! Mar 26 username 1
Looking for info. Feb '17 Tracker 3
New places in punxsy (Jan '14) Feb '17 Aaron Hendricks 23
Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13) Jan '17 ShadowMan 54
See all Punxsutawney Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punxsutawney Forum Now

Punxsutawney Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Punxsutawney Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Punxsutawney, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC