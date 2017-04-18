Cherry imposes sentences at DUI court

Cherry imposes sentences at DUI court

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Progress

Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry presided over the following sentences for people charged with the offense of Driving Under the Influence. They each received a fine, are to refrain from the use of alcohol, not enter any bars or places that primarily serves alcohol, complete the DUI School and a full drug and alcohol assessment and in most cases immediately surrender their driver's license.

