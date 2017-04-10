Caution's the word when traveling over Easter holiday
Captain Bernard J. Petrovsky, Commanding Officer, Troop C, Pennsylvania State Police, Punxsutawney, is asking drivers to be extra cautious while traveling throughout the Commonwealth over the Easter holiday weekend. With Easter being the first major holiday of the spring, many people will take the opportunity to gather with friends and relatives.
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|9 hr
|MsObvious
|3
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Post Office
|Mar 29
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar 28
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar 26
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
