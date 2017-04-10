Borough council approves rezoning of lot owned by CRW
Following a public hearing, Punxsutawney Borough Council voted unanimously to rezone a property from R-2 Residential to Industrial at Tuesday's council meeting. Tim Chambers, president of CRW Home Center, requested the rezoning of his property, a 100'x150' lot, from R-2 Residential to Industrial.
