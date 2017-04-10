Attempted homicide charges dropped in...

Attempted homicide charges dropped in Punxsy shooting

Jefferson County dropped charges of attempted homicide against Punxsutawney resident Nathan Scott Brady on Thursday morning, prior to a preliminary hearing related to an incident in March in which he allegedly fired in the direction of an occupied vehicle on Sutton Street in Punxsutawney. Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said the four counts of attempted homicide were dropped after witness interviews and forensic evidence led investigators to conclude that Brady fired at the pavement and not the vehicle.

