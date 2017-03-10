Westover Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Assaulting, Stealing from Ex-Girlfriend
Michael Joseph Wholaver Jr., 29, of Westover was originally charged by state police at Punxsutawney with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault and four summaries. The robbery charge was dismissed after a preliminary hearing Wednesday, while all other charges were held to court.
