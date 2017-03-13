Westover man has assault, theft charges bound over to court

Theft and assault charges were bound over to court against a Westover man at a preliminary hearing yesterday, although the most serious charge of felony robbery was dismissed by District Judge James Hawkins yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Michael Wholaver Jr., 29, is charged with simple assault, receiving stolen property, harassment, disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking, and two counts of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.

