Wellesley Library to screen classic movie night - again
Catch the 1993 classic fantasy-comedy film Groundhog Day , at the Wellesley Free Library , Thursday, March 23, 6:45-9pm. Starring Bill Murry, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliot, it follows an arrogant Pittsburgh TV weatherman who, during a plum assignment covering the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, finds himself caught in a time loop, repeating the same day again and again.
