Tide Baseball Postponed at Brockway, Punxy Game Moved Up
Unplayable field conditions due to the overnight rain forced the postponement of Monday's scheduled game between the Brockway Rovers and the Curwensville Golden Tide baseball teams. In addition, the game slated for Friday when the Tide travel to face the Punxsutawney Chucks has been changed.
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Sun
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|Aaron Hendricks
|23
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan '17
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
