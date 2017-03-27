Tide Baseball Postponed at Brockway, ...

Tide Baseball Postponed at Brockway, Punxy Game Moved Up

Unplayable field conditions due to the overnight rain forced the postponement of Monday's scheduled game between the Brockway Rovers and the Curwensville Golden Tide baseball teams. In addition, the game slated for Friday when the Tide travel to face the Punxsutawney Chucks has been changed.

