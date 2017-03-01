Teen Dies After Garbage-burning Accident

Teen Dies After Garbage-burning Accident

A 15-year-old boy died from injuries suffered in a garbage-burning accident Tuesday evening on Smay Lane in Bell Township, reported state police at Punxsutawney. State police say the boy was burning bags of garbage in a metal burn barrel.

