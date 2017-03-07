Punxsy dive bar parties, too
Midway Inn, a popular dive bar for locals and college students in Punxsutawney, is featuring several notorious area DJs Saturday and March 18 who are sure to bring a good time. DJ Mad Maxx, a frequent performer at the venue who has been playing in the Punxsutawney area since 1991, will be preforming Saturday.
|Looking for info.
|Feb 23
|Tracker
|3
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Feb 14
|Aaron Hendricks
|23
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan '17
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
