Punxsy dive bar parties, too

Midway Inn, a popular dive bar for locals and college students in Punxsutawney, is featuring several notorious area DJs Saturday and March 18 who are sure to bring a good time. DJ Mad Maxx, a frequent performer at the venue who has been playing in the Punxsutawney area since 1991, will be preforming Saturday.

