Punxsutawney duo frequentes Midway Inn

For more than 16 years, Joe Pascuzzo and Matt Taladay, a.k.a. the Lounge Lizards, have been entertaining crowds in Punxsutawney with their lively acoustic renditions of classic rock 'n' roll and blues hits, frequenting Midway Inn. After having spent most of their lives in and out of various bands, the duo decided to join forces in 2001 after playing together in Pascuzzo's basement one night and really hitting it off.

