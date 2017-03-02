Proposed tax credits for health insurance will be less than current subsidiaries, Kaiser report says
The average government subsidies for health insurance would be at least 36 percent lower under legislation being considered by the Republican leadership when compared with those now available under the Affordable Care Act, a new analysis found, a shift that would drive up the cost of health care insurance for many. For people now enrolled in government marketplace plans, the Republican proposals to replace Obamacare would provide "substantially lower tax credits overall," according to an analysis released Wednesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
