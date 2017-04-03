Police Logs 3-20

Police Logs 3-20

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Progress

The state police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Philipsburg woman. Kimberly Ann Fluke, 44 who was last seen Friday at 3 p.m. at the Philipsburg Elementary School.

