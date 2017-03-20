More
Boxers are getting ready to duke it out for a great cause! Saturday is the Golden Gloves boxing tournament at the DuBois Country Club, benefiting the WPAL Boxing and Fitness Center. Click Here to listen as founder of the WPAL, Aaron Beatty, explains the special night and the WPAL Boxing and Fitness Center in general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info.
|Feb 23
|Tracker
|3
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Feb 14
|Aaron Hendricks
|23
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan '17
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC