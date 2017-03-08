More
Multiple accident reports are coming in for crashes that happened over Friday and Saturday due to the snow and poor roadway conditions, and more snow is on the way. 56-year-old Annete McQuown of Punxsutawney was left with injuries of unknown severity after a crash on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township Friday afternoon.
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info.
|Feb 23
|Tracker
|3
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Feb 14
|Aaron Hendricks
|23
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan '17
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
