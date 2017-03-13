Miller, Marshall commended for distinguished actions
Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander and Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad presented letters of commendation to Patrolman First Class Ryan Miller and Patrolman Robert Marshall at Tuesday's Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting. Read the full story in Wednesday's print edition of The Spirit.
