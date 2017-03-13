Man charged with homicide by vehicle-DUI

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police announced charges have been filed against a Clarion man in relation to a fatal accident that occurred on Dec. 9, 2016, on State Route 322 in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police said that Mark Anthony Andrus, 33, of Clarion, is being charged after the accident, which resulted in the death of an 11-year-old female of Big Run.

