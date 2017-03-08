Judge Cherry presides over session of...

Judge Cherry presides over session of contempt of court

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Progress

Clearfield County Judge Paul E. Cherry presided over a session of contempt of court. The following people were before the court for failing to maintain their monthly payments: Jason E. Fetters, 42, 710 Good Street, Houtzdale, received a six month suspended sentence.

Punxsutawney, PA

