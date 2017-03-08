Joyce's Greenhouse Full of Green Thum...

Joyce's Greenhouse Full of Green Thumbs During Garden Club Seminar

Joyce's Greenhouse played host to the Punxsutawney Garden Club's first annual Spring into Flowers seminar on Saturday morning. Christine Nowicki, a representative of BFG Plant Brokers, spoke to the group on the up-and-coming plants of the 2017 planting season.

