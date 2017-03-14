Home Damaged by Fire in Bell Twp.
A fire damaged a home Monday morning at 9468 Burnside-MaGee Hwy., in Bell Township, reported the state police at Punxsutawney. The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal and the Mahaffey Fire Department investigated the fire.
