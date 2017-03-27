GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Saturday on Route 255 just north of Interstate 80 in Sandy Township. While on routine patrol, state police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by an 18-year-old DuBois man for a traffic violation.

