Gallitzin woman receives jail sentence for stealing from elderly couple
Crystal A. Hagen, 53, of Gallitzin, Cambria County, accepted a guilty plea for stealing $75,000 from elderly relatives and was sentenced to serve 90 days to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday. Cherry also ordered Hagen to pay the victims restitution of $75,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Bincat
|24
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Wed
|Bincat
|2
|Post Office
|Mar 29
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar 28
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar 26
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC