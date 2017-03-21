ExploreJefferson: Mother Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in...

ExploreJefferson: Mother Charged with...

A Clarion woman has been charged in a December of 2016 accident on Route 322 that resulted in the death of her 11-year-old daughter. Punxsutawney-based state police say 31-year-old Heather Dawn Adams - a passenger in the vehicle - was charged with the following offenses today at Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak's office: On March 15, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and other related charges , were filed against the driver of the vehicle - Mark Anthony Andrus of Shippenville.

