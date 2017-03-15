ExploreJefferson: Breaking News: Charges Filed in Fatal Crash on Route 322
A Clarion County man has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred on Route 322, at Country Club Road, in Union Township, Jefferson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info.
|Feb 23
|Tracker
|3
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Feb 14
|Aaron Hendricks
|23
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan '17
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC