Clearfield Man Accused of Felony Strangulation Under New PA Law
A Clearfield man is facing a felony charge under Pennsylvania's new strangulation law, which stems from a domestic assault that occurred earlier this month. John L. Irwin, 33, has been charged by Officer Daniel W. Podliski of the Clearfield Borough police with strangulation, F1; simple assault, M2; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and harassment, S. Irwin's bail has been set at $50,000 monetary.
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|24
|Pantall Hotel to be on display at open house
|Apr 5
|Bincat
|2
|Post Office
|Mar 29
|Bincat
|3
|Looking for wheelchair cheap
|Mar 28
|Help
|1
|Punxsy Tennis court problem!
|Mar 26
|username
|1
|Looking for info.
|Feb '17
|Tracker
|3
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
