Clearfield Man Accused of Felony Strangulation Under New PA Law

Monday Mar 27

A Clearfield man is facing a felony charge under Pennsylvania's new strangulation law, which stems from a domestic assault that occurred earlier this month. John L. Irwin, 33, has been charged by Officer Daniel W. Podliski of the Clearfield Borough police with strangulation, F1; simple assault, M2; recklessly endangering another person, M2; and harassment, S. Irwin's bail has been set at $50,000 monetary.

