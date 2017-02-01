Winter to last at least through Groundhog Day 2017: Here's the forecast for Punxsutawney
Regardless of whether Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow on Groundhog Day , revelers should expect wintery weather to continue through the holiday. Punxsutawney will experience colder temperatures but not much more snow leading up to the prognostication at Gobbler's Knob around dawn Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Jan 24
|Bincat
|22
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan 16
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan 12
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC