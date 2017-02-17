Versatile musician lends talents to wide variety ofa
The name might ring a bill for some music aficionados, and scholars will recognize the 1930s-era bluesman primarily through a couple of his protégés, the enormously influential Robert Johnson and Muddy Waters. Musician Samantha Sears was born a half-century after House's heyday and admittedly was an admirer – as most girls her age were – of the Backstreet Boys and other teen idols of the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.
Add your comments below
Punxsutawney Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New places in punxsy (Jan '14)
|Feb 14
|Aaron Hendricks
|23
|Is Punxsy really that bad with drugs? (May '13)
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|54
|Post Office
|Jan '17
|ShadowMan
|2
|Tres Amigos closed
|Jan '17
|howardsmom
|1
|Local Politics
|Dec '16
|Aaron Hendricks
|5
|Why Groundhog Day Should Be Outlawed (Feb '14)
|Dec '16
|Tracy collier
|17
|Home healthcare nurse giving injection to senio...
|Dec '16
|Kenneth Lerch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punxsutawney Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC